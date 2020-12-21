CUMBERLAND — Frontline medical staff at UPMC Western Maryland began receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning as about 500 doses arrived at the Cumberland hospital, officials said.
Another 1,400 doses of the vaccine are expected to arrive at UPMC Western Maryland mid-week — enough to vaccinate every frontline employee who opts in, officials said.
"We are thrilled to begin vaccinating our UPMC Western Maryland frontline staff members,” said President Barry P. Ronan. “The vaccine is still arriving in waves at UPMC hospitals across our system as well as hospitals across Maryland. Our experts in pharmacy, infection prevention, supply chain, employee health and emergency preparedness, among many others, are working day and night to finalize plans so we can efficiently, safely, and equitably distribute this vaccine to health care workers who want it."
Randi Frye, a registered intensive care unit nurse, was one of the first four employees to be vaccinated.
“We have been dealing with COVID-19 for so many months and I am ready to see a light at the end of the tunnel," she said. "I hope everyone participates. We can make a difference."
Director of Nursing Chrissy Lechliter was also among those in the first round of vaccinations. “I am here today to lead by example. The vaccine is safe and it will make a real difference in our community and I am proud to be one of the first front line workers to receive it,” she said.
A multidisciplinary team created a plan to begin vaccination as soon as the vaccine was received on Monday.
"Everyone involved in the logistics of the vaccination process has been extremely flexible in this fluid situation and I could not be more proud of the team who made this possible," Surender Kanaparthi, executive director, Cancer Services, Pharmacy Services & Supply Chain, said.
"I am going to be a new grandma in January and I want to protect my unborn grandchild, and I’ve also lost both my grandmother and my uncle to COVID within the last week," said Lisa Shrout, a unit clerk in the Emergency Department and 41-year employee at UPMC Western Maryland. "I am doing this today in their honor.”
Vaccinations of frontline staff will continue into early January, officials said.
