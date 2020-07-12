UPMC Western Maryland names chief quality officer

CUMBERLAND — UPMC Western Maryland has added Dr. David Burwell as the chief quality officer of UPMC Western Maryland, UPMC Altoona, UPMC Bedford and UPMC Somerset.
Burwell was previously the vice president of clinical quality and compliance for UPMC Altoona.
In addition to his new role, Burwell takes great pride in practicing family medicine at a small office in Duncansville, Pennsylvania.
Burwell is the chairman of the following UPMC Altoona committees: Continuous Process Improvement, Patient Safety & Quality Review, OB Patient Safety Workgroup, Mortality Committee, Sepsis Committee and eRecord Governance (co-chair).
He is a member of the following UPMC system level committees: Corporate Quality Board, Wolff Center Physician Executive Steering Committee, Execute Steering VAT Committee, Information Technology Steering and Operations Group, Electronic Practice Guidelines, and Clinical Decision Support.
Prior to 2016, Burwell maintained a solo family practice office for 13 years. During such time, he served on the Medical Executive Committee as the Family Medicine representative since 2006.
Burwell is double board certified in family medicine and clinical informatics. He completed his residency training at Altoona Family Physicians in 2004, and is a graduate of The George Washington University and Univ. of Pitt, Katz School of Business.
