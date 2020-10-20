CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested without incident Monday after he allegedly created a large disturbance in a parking lot of UPMC Western Maryland.
Cumberland Police said officers repeatedly ordered Timothy Adam Spiker, 40, to stop yelling and cursing at staff and guests at the medical facility.
After reportedly failing to follow the police directives, Spiker was taken into custody on charges of disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order.
He remained jailed Tuesday at the Allegany County Detention Center in lieu of $1,000 bond set by a district court commissioner.
