CUMBERLAND — A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will held Thursday from noon until 6 p.m. at UPMC Western Maryland auditorium.
Those age 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine and the clinic will administer the first dose. Individuals under the age of 18 must have a parent present to sign a consent form.
Those interested can register for an appointment online at https://www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/5219910063. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Individuals should enter the hospital through the entrance adjacent to the parking garage where they will be screened and then directed to registration where they will be required to show their driver’s license or another valid form of identification.
UPMC Western Maryland is partnering with the Allegany county Health Department to offer the clinic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.