CUMBERLAND — UPMC will hold registration Tuesday for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled Friday in the hospital auditorium.
Those who live or work in Allegany County and are at least 18 years old are eligible to receive the vaccine. Participants will receive the first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
To register, call 240-964-1000 between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Clinic registration is also available online at https://www.marylandvax.org//reg/0012844969.
Slots will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. No walk-in appointments will be honored.
Those scheduled to get the vaccine should enter the hospital through the entrance adjacent to the parking garage where they will be screened and then directed to registration where they will be required to show their driver’s license or another valid form of identification.
