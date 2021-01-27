CUMBERLAND — UPMC Western Maryland will offer a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for the public this Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. in the hospital auditorium.
Those interested in reserving a spot must call 240-964-1000 between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday to sign up as no walk-in appointments will be honored. Slots will be offered to callers on a first-come, first-served basis with 1,000 vaccines available.
At this clinic, the Pfizer vaccine will be available for Allegany County residents age 75 and older in an effort to continue to vaccinate as many of the most vulnerable community members as possible. Arrangements for the second dose of the vaccine will be made at this time as well.
Individuals who are successfully scheduled to get the vaccine should look for signs with parking instructions and enter the hospital through the entrance adjacent to the parking garage where they will be screened and then directed to registration where they will be required to show their driver’s license or another valid form of identification.
UPMC Western Maryland recognizes the importance of safely distributing the COVID-19 vaccine to its community members, and while the number of doses available for this clinic are limited, multiple additional clinics will be scheduled in the coming weeks with details to be announced soon.
This is the second community vaccination clinic held at the hospital, with 300 doses administered at the first clinic last week.
