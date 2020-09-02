CUMBERLAND — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended the summer meal program into the fall months so that no matter what the situation is, children have access to nutritious food as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the past six months, partners across the country have stood at nearly 80,000 sites, handing out meals at a higher reimbursement rate than the traditional school year program. USDA has recalculated remaining appropriated funds to determine how far it may be able to provide waivers into the future, as Congress did not authorize enough funding for the entire 2020-2021 school year. Based upon the data that is currently available, USDA projects that it can offer an extension for the remaining months of 2020.
“As our nation reopens and people return to work, it remains critical our children continue to receive safe, healthy and nutritious food,” said USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue. “We appreciate the incredible efforts by our school food service professionals year in and year out, but this year we have an unprecedented situation. This extension of summer program authority will employ summer program sponsors to ensure meals are reaching all children— whether they are learning in the classroom or virtually.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.