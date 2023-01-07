If you like variety, Mother Nature served up a huge plate of that in December. From drenching rains, to sleet, freezing rain, snow, damaging wind, fog and a dose of bone numbing cold that arrived just in time to flash freeze the holiday.
The bulk of our precipitation came in two different events. The first threat came on Dec. 15 with ice and freezing rain and that was followed on Dec. 22 by 4 inches of snow followed by rain, then the dreaded cold that literally brought everything to a halt.
Four inches of snow and rain didn’t seem too problematic but the flash freeze that followed saw temperatures plummet to zero in less than 24 hours. Christmas was very cold with our daytime maximum temperature barely making it to 15 degrees and a very stiff wind sent the wind chill to well below zero.
Total precipitation for December was an even 3 inches compared to an average of 3.05 inches, so we were below .05 inches for the month. The maximum temperature was 62 degrees and the minimum was zero. The average maximum temperature was 42.4 degrees and the average minimum temperature was 25.2 degrees. Total snowfall for December was 4 inches, but it would have been much more had the temperature stayed below freezing. The temperature breakdown looks like this. One day of 60-degree temps were noted, seven days were in the 50s, 10 days remained in the 40s, 10 days in the 30s, two days in the 20-degree range and one day failed to climb out of the teens.
Forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center have been busy working over the holidays but I must say I’m pleased with their forecast. Temperatures for January are slated to be above normal and precipitation is forecast to be slightly above normal. For the 90-day period January, February and March, temperatures are leaning above normal and precipitation could average above, below or about normal.
2022 is now officially in the history books. Here’s some stats and highlights for 2022:
• Total precipitation — 36.38 inches
• Average precipitation — 39.22 inches
• Below average precipitation — 2.84 inches
• Total snow — 21.7 inches
• Snowiest month — January, 10.2 inches
• Maximum temperature — 100 degrees in July
• Minimum temperature — minus 5 degrees in January
• Wettest month — 5.10 inches in September
• Driest month — 1.28 inches in June
• 100 degree days — 1
• 90-degree temperatures or above — 42
• Total days zero or below — 4
The end of a very busy year indeed. Three major awards from the National Weather Service and my 50 years of service award presented by the president of the LaVale Volunteer Rescue Squad. I have a wonderful family and still have my Mom as she approaches 99 years in June. Life is good so I’m going to take my own advice to relax and enjoy and we enter 2023. Weatherwise will return in February!
