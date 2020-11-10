CUMBERLAND — Local Veterans Day ceremonies and celebrations will look a little different in this year of disruption as the COVID-19 pandemic is hitting the region particularly hard.
Nevertheless, the men and women responsible for protecting the freedoms of America will be honored Wednesday.
"(Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs) 'hosts' events at the Maryland State Cemeteries, providing chairs, podium and microphone as well as printing programs. Each of the five cemeteries have a community committee which organizes the ceremony, arranges for a keynote speaker, Honor Guard and Bugler," said Denise Nooe, with MDVA. "This year, two of the cemetery committees were unable to arrange for ceremonies, due to limited time to plan."
There will be no formal program Wednesday at Rocky Gap Veterans Cemetery, however, people will still be able to come and visit their loves ones during the regular hours of 8 a.m. to 4:40 p.m., said Mike Gregory, cemetery superintendent. There will be some patriotic music played during the day, he said.
Last year, the cemetery was undergoing construction and didn't have a full ceremony either, but before that has had them dating back to at least the early 80s, Gregory said.
"The programs themselves are one small aspect of what goes on here," Gregory said. "With all the COVID-19 restrictions, it doesn't seem feasible to go ahead and allow people to gather and enforce the mask restrictions. With the uptick in cases going on in Allegany County, now is probably the worst time to hold gatherings."
In Frostburg, Farraday Post 24 is going ahead with its Veterans Day plans, with minor changes to fit COVID-19 restrictions. Post 24 put flags down Main Street.
"We put new flags on the flag pole in Mountain Ridge and that's where the service is held, so we just spread out a little bit more," said Wayne Conklin, who's organizing the activities for the post.
In the event of rain, the service will be moved to the post, where they will have to limit seating. As well, there will be a dinner held at the post from noon to 2 p.m, with limited seating. The meal will be pork and sauerkraut. The VFW Henry Hart Post 1411 in Cumberland also has a lunch scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m.
"We just went through an election and a lot of people don't realize that someone was willing to give their life for everyone's ability to participate in democracy, which is your right to vote," Conklin said.
The Let's Beautify Cumberland! Committee will be recognizing the 50th anniversary of the dedication of Veterans Memorial Park in 1970, where the city, in cooperation with Gold Star Mothers, erected a monument to all who served or died in the U.S. Armed Forces.
The LBC! committee will be collecting military memorabilia — ideally small items, like photos or dog tags — Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m to be buried in a time capsule in the park. The Cumberland Civil Air Patrol will present colors at 11 a.m. and there will be accompanying patriotic music throughout the event.
