UPDATE, 12:26 a.m.: Fire reported under control.
CUMBERLAND — Firefighters are battling a two-alarm house fire at 7 Decatur St. in Cumberland.
First-arriving Cumberland firefighters reported smoke coming from the attic of the dwelling.
Reports from the scene indicated all of the occupants escaped the property.
Volunteer firefighters from several companies in Allegany and Mineral counties are assisting city firefighters. Units were dispatched at about 10:40 p.m.
Cumberland Police and the Allegany County Fire Police assisted with traffic control.
City Fire Marshal Lt. Shannon Adams also was at the scene.
