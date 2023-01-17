KEYSER, W.Va. — There’s a Community Garden out there waiting to be planted.
Its first harvest was last year and the people in charge already are digging up volunteers in anticipation of the 2023 growing season.
Located at the Potomac State College farm, just off Parkview Drive at the west end of Keyser, and built by PSC staff, the Community Garden project is being funded by a grant administered through WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital.
Patricia Barbarito, director of Preventive Medicine at PVH, heads up the Community Garden project with help from other nurses, along with Ellen Bernard, community health worker, with the goal to enlighten people about better nutrition found in homegrown vegetables.
Barbarito also enlists people from the community with gardening expertise to share their knowledge.
Pam Rose and Nancy Starcher, members of the Mineral County Master Gardeners, attended a meeting with the nurses last week at the Mineral County Health Department offering their support for the Community Garden project.
“We want to get people interested who don’t have a garden, either because they live in an apartment, or just don’t know how to do it,” Rose said.
Stacie Huffman, Mineral County Extension agent, offered her thoughts during the meeting. “What are the barriers? What is stopping people from working a garden?” Huffman said, citing cost, space, time and know-how as possible stumbling blocks.
Along with seeking volunteers to work in the actual garden, a number of classes relevant to the Community Garden are being planned, according to Barbarito.
Classes are to include Garden Planning and Soil Prep, Feb. 16; Seed Starting/Insect and Plant Disease, March 9; Container Planting/Plant A Salad, April 13: Prep and Plant the Garden, May 18 at 8:30 a.m. on the Community Garden site; Plant and Paint, June 15; Freezing and Dehydrating, July 13; Canning, Aug. 10; and Garden to Table Cooking, Sept. 14. With the exception of the actual planting, all classes will be held at 5:30 p.m. at a location yet to be decided.
Fliers soon will be distributed for display in downtown businesses and public facilities, using the slogan “Let’s Grow Together … Plant and Eat the Rainbow.”
Anyone interested in participating in the Community Garden project may call 304-597-3566 or 304-597-3702.
