CUMBERLAND — Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to sort out several local races, including Cumberland City Council and Allegany County Board of Education, which were close in primary voting.
Allegany County’s 36 precincts will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Diane Loibel, county election administrator, said residents can register to vote at polling places if they bring proof of residency.
Loibel said general elections typically bring out twice the voters that primaries do, with Allegany County receiving between 50% and 52% voter turnout.
“The best time to vote is between 10 a.m. and 3 (p.m.) to avoid lines,” said Loibel, who added that most people in Allegany County prefer to vote in person on Election Day rather than cast early or mail-in ballots.
About 2,400 people had cast early ballots.
Of Tuesday’s 15 local races, six feature candidates running unopposed.
The nonpartisan Cumberland City Council has two open seats. Candidates include incumbents Rock Cioni and Joe George and challengers Mary Conlon and Jimmy Furstenberg. Although Cioni placed first in primary voting by a wide margin, voting for the second seat was close. Conlon finished second with 877, followed by Furstenberg with 813 and George with 783.
The nonpartisan Board of Education, featuring three open seats, was also competitive in the primary. Candidates include incumbents David Bohn and Robert Farrell and challengers Janet Heavner, Lori Lepley, Meggin Miller and Linda Widmyer. In the primary, Bohn, Farrell and Widmyer finished one, two and three, and Lepley was less than 200 votes behind, followed by Heavner and Miller.
The race for the Allegany County Board of Commissioners has four candidates vying for three seats. Republicans include Bill Atkinson and incumbents Creade Brodie Jr. and Dave Caporale, along with Democratic candidate Anthony Joseph.
Other races on the ballot Tuesday include the District 6 House of Representatives, which features incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. David Trone and Republican challenger Del. Neil Parrott.
The District 1 Maryland Senate race features Democrat Michael Dreisbach versus Republican Del. Mike McKay.
Maryland House of Delegates 1A candidates include Republican Jim Hinebaugh Jr., Democrat Robert Spear and Libertarian Party candidate Monique Mehring.
Republican Jason Buckel is running unopposed in House of Delegates District 1B.
The House of Delegates 1C race features Republican Terry Baker, Democrat Carrie Hinton and Green Party candidate Charlotte McBrearty.
Allegany County Judge of Orphans Court has three candidates, Republicans Craig Alexander, Edward Crossland and Penny Walker seeking three seats.
Incumbent candidates running unopposed include State’s Attorney James Elliott; Sheriff Craig Robertson; Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss; Register of Wills Mary Beth Perolozzi and Clerk of Courts Dawne Lindsay.
