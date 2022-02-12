CUMBERLAND, Md. — A statement issued Wednesday by West Virginia's attorney general opposing plans for removal of the dam beneath the Blue Bridge that links Cumberland and Ridgeley caught local advocates of a proposed river park by surprise.
The state of Maryland is "purposely ignoring the questions, concerns and input of West Virginia in unilaterally deciding to remove all or part of the dam," according to Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.
The dam's removal is part of a plan to construct a park along the Potomac River near Canal Place that would feature a whitewater course, canoe docks, trails and a viewing area. The idea for the river park first surfaced in 2017 and advocates have held numerous meetings in preparation for its creation.
“I am asking the members who represent West Virginia on the Interstate Commission on the Potomac River Basin to oppose the removal of the dam,” Morrisey said. “The commission should cooperate with the stakeholders and property owners as to the use, conservation and development of the river’s water and associated land resources.”
Morrisey said that because both West Virginia and Maryland are signatory bodies of the Interstate Commission and because the dam is located on the Potomac River, it is his contention that the project is within the commission’s jurisdiction.
The attorney general claims that people living along the river above the dam will "lose recreational use while those living below the dam could face flooding that could adversely impact their property and livelihoods."
Morrissey also requested that "Maryland fulfill its obligation to cooperate with its West Virginia neighbors by working with all stakeholders and property owners who live both upstream and downstream of the dam to determine its future."
The lead advocates for the river park in Maryland have been Dee Dee Ritchie, the executive director of Canal Place, which is adjacent to the site, and William Atkinson, river park coordinator.
"To Mr. Morrisey's objections, nothing has been done purposely or unilaterally," Atkinson said in an email Thursday. "All questions and concerns from all citizens from Maryland and West Virginia have been taken into account in planning for the dam removal and the river park. Several public informational meetings were held, as well as the Maryland Department of the Environment and Army Corps of Engineers soliciting public input."
In 2013, the Office of Maryland's Attorney General studied the matter of construction and ownership of the dam at the request of the city of Cumberland.
In a 43-page report issued in 2014, it was noted that the dam served two functions. At the time of its construction, Kelly-Springfield and Potomac Edison asked the city to have the dam built high enough to create slack water, which could be syphoned as cooling waters for their operations.
With federal dollars available for flood control work, the letter said the Corps of Engineers was only interested in paying for the elevation of the dam necessary for flood control. The city of Cumberland had to pay for the portion of the dam’s height necessary to be used as an industrial dam.
Although exact payment records were not available, the attorney general obtained estimate records for the dam from the Corps of Engineers showing a total cost of $382,200 — of which the federal government paid $320,000. The city raised the remainder.
The attorney general's letter also concluded that “evidence supports that conclusion that the city of Cumberland owns the (Blue Bridge) dam,” but it also recognized its work was an "opinion" and could be challenged.
Atkinson said he was surprised that Morrisey has opposed the project at this late hour. He said West Virginia officials have attended previous meetings and had no objections.
"Removal of the dam will not take away anyone’s recreational opportunities and, in fact, will enhance access to all parts of the river for recreational purposes," said Atkinson. "The Army Corps of Engineers, who are responsible for flood control, will be one of the lead agencies in permitting the dam removal. We have confidence in their process to ensure that no adverse effects from flooding will occur."
Atkinson said he would like to meet with Morrisey to discuss his concerns further.
"It is disappointing because this project is such a huge benefit to everybody," said Ritchie. "This is the first time I've ever seen any opposition like this. All the agencies, we've all been working together. We've had many public meetings. We've had two in Ridgeley, West Virginia, and several in Maryland since the project kicked off in 2017."
Ritchie said the $15 million river park would be a boon for Ridgeley and other communities along the river.
"If (the dam) is removed, the river will return to its natural state. It allows an open kayaking and canoeing passage from Westernport more than 30 miles to the main stem. West Virginia has the better side for boat access. This project would be an economic boost for West Virginia."
