SHORT GAP, W.Va — With whistles chirping, kickoffs being booted and passes soaring through the warm August air, all finally felt right with the world: football season is finally upon us.
But at the first official practice at Frankfort High School on Monday, much like every other secondary school in the state there were other identifiable features of this novel coronavirus era of sports. Coaches wearing masks, social distancing and a noticeable lack of high-fives.
And though the hopes of a football season could be dashed as quickly as it’s started, it’s been restored for now. For Falcon head coach Kevin Whiteman, seeing the opening afternoon of practice was an almost surreal experience.
“I didn’t think this day would come,” he said. “I’m still concerned about how it’s going to go from this day forward, but it feels great to be out here. ... I’m very concerned because the numbers don’t have to be that high for them to suspend it. It doesn’t look too promising.”
Players split off into groups, as kicker Corey Brieloff drove kickoffs down the practice field while returners fielded the ball. The linemen, occupying what seemed to be half the Frankfort roster, sharpened technique and footwork during the padless practice, which was the first of a two-a-day.
Times-News All-Area tight end Brock Robinette, as the only true pass-catcher on the roster, was as socially distanced as possible as the lone participant in the receiving corp drills. He caught small baseball-sized balls to work on his hand-eye coordination.
As the kickoff drill concluded, one coach remarked, “We’re going to be kicking off a lot this year,” a nod to how dangerous the offense could be on a Falcon team that went 9-3 a season ago, advancing to Class AA second round before falling to Fairmont Senior.
For the first real practice of what will likely be remembered as the COVID-19 season, the coaches were pleased with the effort by the boys.
“I’m very happy with what they’ve done so far today,” Whiteman said. “We stressed when we were out there last week during our workouts how important today was going to be.
“Last week I was a little bit more relaxed with them, and I told them, ‘Come Monday it’s going to be more serious. We’ve got to have our heads screwed on right, and we’ve got to hustle at all times and do everything we’re supposed to do.’ And they’ve worked hard.”
With 2019’s starting signal-caller Jansen Knotts continuing his athletic career on the hardwood at Waynesburg, Whiteman has a quarterback battle to figure out just weeks before the season-opener on the road against Hampshire on Sept. 4.
Senior Colton McTaggert (6-foot, 195 pounds) has the lion’s share of experience after starting during his sophomore campaign two seasons ago before not playing last year. Second-year QB Luke Robinette (6-2, 175) has done enough to put his name in the hat, as either passer could suit up as the starter against the Trojans.
“It’s going to be an interesting battle,” Whiteman said. “I think both guys can do a decent job, and I’m looking forward to seeing how it plays out.”
The quarterbacks walked through handoffs with the backs, who then practiced cutting hard upfield. After that, QB’s traded reps swinging short passes out wide to the running backs out of the backfield.
One of those backs, All-Area linebacker/fullback Jansen Moreland (6-3, 225) — who his coach believes could be a contender for All-State in 2020 — has emerged as a senior leader for the inexperienced Falcon squad that returns just three contributors each on offense and defense.
Despite having a wealth of relative unknowns, Whiteman is confident with what he’s seen so far from his unproven players.
“We have a lot of good kids coming back. Not with a lot of experience, but I still feel good,” he said. “Frankfort always has big expectations, and we’re looking for some good things. We have some kids that have really worked hard during the offseason, even when we were not able to be in the school because of the virus. The kids were working out on their own and doing stuff at home. Looking for some big things from some of the seniors.”
Despite Whiteman’s optimism about his players’ potential, he’s understandably apprehensive about how far along his team is at this point with the first game just weeks away. In a normal season, Frankfort would’ve started practice the first week of August.
He’s still confident the Falcons will be ready come kickoff time against Hampshire the first week of September.
“No, my lord no,” Whiteman said when asked if the Falcons were where he’d like them to be at this stage. “It’s going to be difficult, with today being the first official day of being able to have a practice. Next Friday night we’re gonna be in Moorefield for a scrimmage, so we’re behind the eight ball already.
“I’m confident we’re gonna have things prepared pretty well by the time the first game rolls around. But starting today the way we are, we’re definitely behind schedule.”
For the season to stay afloat and even get to that opening contest, the student-athletes, coaches and people of Mineral County will need to continue to take precautions to prevent an outbreak.
Gov. Jim Justice unveiled a color-coded system for how many cases per 100,000 people would result in a suspended season. Mineral County has maintained a green level, meaning it can go ahead with extracurricular activities as scheduled, but if people don’t do their best to follow the safety precautions, even a small outbreak could be the nail in the coffin for the year.
“I told them up there before we came down, ‘We can only control what we can control: ourselves,’” Whiteman said. “There are a lot of factors outside. That’s why I wish everyone would embrace what they’re trying to do, but everyone’s not going to do that. So it’s definitely an issue, and it’s probably gonna be a problem here sooner than later.”
As for their part, the Frankfort football team looked to be doing well following the state of West Virginia’s guidelines to limit any potential spread. And though Whiteman, like many people, would rather not be wearing a mask — especially not with the sun beating down on him during football practice — he knows it’s necessary if there’s going to be a football season.
“It’s very awkward wearing a mask. Last week it was 96 degrees on two different days, and it was pretty miserable,” he said. “Staying after the kids to stay socially distanced and have their masks on, it’s a challenge but we’ll do whatever we have to do to have a season.”
Alex Rychwalski is a sportswriter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.
