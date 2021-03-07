police lights

MCHENRY — A Logan County, West Virginia, was charged with a handgun violation Saturday after Maryland State Police stopped his vehicle for a speeding violation on Interstate 68.

James Vance, 34, of Ethel, was charged with handgun in vehicle and possession of controlled dangerous substance paraphernalia, according to electronic court records.

Police said a loaded .45-caliber handgun was found in the glove compartment of the vehicle after a trooper observed an empty magazine in the center console of the vehicle.

Vance was released on personal recognizance pending further action in Garrett County District Court.

