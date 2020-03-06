CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Senate on Friday returned $16.9 million in funding to a bill meant to assist foster parents in West Virginia.
Along with upping payments to foster parents and kinship parents, meaning relatives taking care of children in the state’s custody, House Bill 4092, sponsored by Del. Jordan Hill, R-Nicholas, also articulates new rights for foster parents and foster children.
Senators in the Judiciary and Finance committees had passed versions of the bill that removed some of those rights.
On Friday, the second to the last day of the regular 60-day session, senators approved amendments to re-insert rights, although in slightly different form.
Senators in the Judiciary Committee earlier this week had rejected an amendment by Sen. Stephen Baldwin, D- Greenbrier, to re-insert certain rights for foster children, including freedoms from unwarranted restraint or isolation.
Senate Judiciary Chairman Charles Trump, R- Morgan, said senators had worried that the word “isolation” could affect rural families.
Since the new amendment, offered by Baldwin and Sen. Corey Palumbo, D- Kanawha, clarified that the “unwarranted restraint or isolation” must be part of abuse or neglect, Trump urged passage of the amendment.
Senators approved an amendment to give the bill $16.9 million in funding, the amount the House of Delegates had awarded it.
That was the amount the House had determined was needed to increase payments to foster and kinship families and payments to child placement agencies, and pay for childcare when foster parents attend DHHR-mandated trainings.
Citing an updated revenue estimate, Senate Finance Chairman Craig Blair, R- Berkeley, urged passage of the amendment.
Senators also approved an amendment by Baldwin to ensure foster parents are paid during the same week of each month, in an effort to help families budget better.
Foster parents have previously said the date they are paid each month varies widely. Trump said, on the floor Friday, that DHHR had opposed paying families on the same day each month, saying that may be difficult for their offices to do.
The bill passed the Senate unanimously. It had already passed the House of Delegates.
