CUMBERLAND — City officials discussed Tuesday waiving $95,200 in fees associated with the $15.9 million renovation project scheduled for the John F. Kennedy Homes on Mechanic Street.
Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council also talked about several upcoming projects and events during a work session at City Hall.
Gregory Hare, director of multi-family housing assets for the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, said during a recent visit to Cumberland that the renovation would likely begin late this year. The 11-story structure is federally subsidized housing and will be covered largely by federal grants.
Officials also said Habitat for Humanity will be constructing a $150,000 home at 22 Maple St.
"The house will be a one-story dwelling with 1,152 square feet," said City Administrator Jeff Silka. "There will be three bedrooms on the first floor with the potential to have two more in the basement area."
The City Council is considering waiving $4,000 in permitting and utility connection fees for the project.
Silka said the fee waivers would likely be voted on during a public City Council meeting next month.
City officials said the annual Hooley Plunge will take place March 5 at Rocky Gap State Park. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. with the plunge at 1 p.m. The event is the largest single-day fundraiser in Allegany County, with proceeds benefitting Special Olympics and local programs for the developmentally disabled.
The Hooley Pub Crawl will be held March 12 throughout downtown Cumberland.
