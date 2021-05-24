CUMBERLAND — A walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic is planned Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon at the Oldtown Volunteer Fire Company at 18712 Oldtown Road SE, the Allegany County Health Department announced.
The single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be available. Also, individuals can receive their second dose of the Moderna COVID vaccine at the clinic. No appointment is needed, but those getting a second dose of Moderna are asked to bring their vaccination card.
Other upcoming walk-in vaccination clinics include:
• Flintstone Volunteer Fire Company, Thursday, May 27.
• Lonaconing Good Will Fire Company Armory, Tuesday, June 1.
• Mount Savage Fire Company, Thursday, June 3.
The clinics will offer single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as well as second doses of the Moderna vaccine. Hours for the clinics are 9 a.m. to noon.
In Allegany County, 24,544 residents have received their first dose of a two-dose vaccine (34.9% of the population) with 21,142 now fully vaccinated with second doses (30% of the population). The number of residents who have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is 2,500 (3.6%).
The state reported that 51.9% of all Marylanders had received their first dose of a two-dose vaccine with 42.2% having had both doses and 3.7% vaccinated with the single-dose J&J vaccine.
The health department reported 15 new COVID cases on Monday for a cumulative total of 6,978.
UPMC offering Pfizer vaccine Thursday
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic will held Thursday from noon until 6 p.m. at UPMC Western Maryland auditorium.
Those age 12 and older are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine and the clinic will administer the first dose. Individuals under the age of 18 must have a parent present to sign a consent form.
Those interested can register for an appointment online at https://www.marylandvax.org/appointment/en/reg/5219910063. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Individuals should enter the hospital through the entrance adjacent to the parking garage where they will be screened and then directed to registration where they will be required to show their driver’s license or another valid form of identification.
UPMC Western Maryland is partnering with the county health department to offer the clinic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.