Editor’s note: Penny Walker submitted this announcement as a candidate for judge of Orphans’ Court of Allegany County.
My name is Penny Lyn Walker and I am a candidate for Judge of the Orphans’ Court for Allegany County. Let me introduce myself and tell you why I am qualified to serve as your Judge of the Orphans’ Court.
I am a life-long resident of Allegany County and have a desire to serve the community in which I live, raised my two daughters, and have invested in by opening two small businesses. I worked for Maryland Legal Aid for nearly 20 years representing clients in many types of administrative law cases. Prior to that I served as a staff member of the Allegany County Public Defender’s Office for 5 years. My 25 years of combined experience in the law are a solid background to serve in this position of Estate Administration.
In addition to my legal experience, I am a trained mediator who has furthered my knowledge, experience and education in resolving tough issues in the most difficult times of life. As a small business owner in Allegany County, I have acquired wealth of experience and a skill set that will be helpful in the work of Estate Administration.
Thank you for exercising your right to vote in this Republican primary election. I would appreciate your vote so that I may serve you as your Judge of the Orphans’ Court for Allegany County.
