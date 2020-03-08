CLARYSVILLE — A four-alarm fire at the Clarysville Motel on National Highway early Sunday significantly damaged one wing of building and caused about $250,000 damage, state fire investigators said.
More than 100 volunteer firefighters from at least four counties battled the blaze that started just before 1 a.m. The fire started in room 107, but the cause remains under investigation, according to a news release issued by the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.
Firefighters encountered heavy fire and smoke when they arrived at the motel and flames were shooting through the roof of the one-story structure at 1:30 a.m. The fire was reported under control just before 2 a.m.
Fire investigators said the motel is separated into two wings. The east wing was unaffected and occupants returned to their rooms.
One firefighter was treated at the scene for heat exhaustion and one of the motel's occupants was reportedly treated for smoke inhalation after arriving at the Sheetz convenience store in Frostburg.
The response brought at least four ladder trucks and six ambulances to the scene.
U.S. Route 40 was closed at Old Route 40 in Eckhart. Traffic was rerouted by State Highway Administration personnel.
Two other fires were reported Saturday night in the area.
A home on Mile Lane in Mount Savage was reportedly destroyed by fire. Firefighters were called to the scene, located near the Mount Savage School, about 8:30 p.m.
And, in Romney, West Virginia, a reported house fire on School Street just before 11 p.m. reportedly caused burns to the occupant.
