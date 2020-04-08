CUMBERLAND — North End customers are without water service Wednesday morning due to a leak on a 6-inch tank line, Cumberland Water Department officials said.
Partly cloudy skies early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain late. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Updated: April 8, 2020 @ 6:25 pm
RIDGELEY, W.Va. - Michael "Mick" Charles Hatter, 59, passed away April 6, 2020. Scarpelli Funeral Home, P.A. (www.ScarpelliFH.com) entrusted with arrangements. Memorial service later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made toward funeral/medical expenses.
CUMBERLAND - Norma Lee Smith, 92, of Cumberland, died Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Sterling Care Frostburg Village. Born on Sept. 20, 1927, in Keyser, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Ira A. and Grace (Lyons) Biser. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, T…
