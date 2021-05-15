CUMBERLAND — Residents who receive water and sewer services from Allegany County will likely see a 9% rate increase beginning July 1.
The Allegany County Board of Commissioners was presented a proposal Thursday that included a rate hike for water and sewer customers in all 20 county districts. The increase amounts to about $60 annually.
Adam Patterson, the county’s deputy director of public works, said the county’s water/sewer account has a $325,000 deficit.
“Comparing to city of Cumberland residents, city of Frostburg residents and LaVale Sanitary Commission water service, the rates that are recommended here are in line with our partners,” he said. “There is an overall increase of approximately 9% that is recommended.”
The county purchases bulk water from Cumberland, Frostburg, Keyser and Westernport. Patterson said nearly half the county’s sewer effluent is treated by Cumberland’s wastewater treatment plant.
Patterson said the rate increase is due to rising costs in sewage treatment, supplier water rates, operations and maintenance and improvements made at pump stations and to supply lines.
“Those are our costs that have gone up and we are trying to recover a major deficit on our sewer side,” said Patterson. “We adjust rates accordingly to make ends meet and make revenue on the water side to offset costs on the sewer side.”
Patterson said the proposed rate increase was discussed with the Allegany County Sanitary Commission on April 20 and May 5, with the commission approving the rate increases.
“Many times you see an increase in debt service because there was a project done and there is debt on the system that the users are responsible for,” said Patterson.
Anytime a supplier increases cost, according to Patterson, it must be passed on to the users.
“In Frostburg, our water rate usage price per thousand is going up and it’s going up significantly,” he said. “When Frostburg makes improvements to their system ... we have a percentage of those costs as well.
“Across all of our county customers, we try to make things relatively fair considering whether you are getting water from Cresaptown — purchased from Cumberland — or you are in Shaft and getting water from Frostburg. We are working toward making those rates equitable between areas,” Patterson said.
County Administrator Jason Bennett said a vote on the proposed increase will take place at the May 27 public meeting of the county commissioners.
