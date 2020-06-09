CUMBERLAND — A raccoon entered a substation of the Potomac Edison Company early Tuesday, causing an overnight electrical service outage for thousands of residents in Cumberland and surrounding areas.
"Some equipment was damaged and had to be replaced," said Potomac Edison spokesman Mark Durbin.
The outage began shortly after midnight for about 3,000 customers. Service was restored at about at 4 a.m.
At 1:30 a.m., there were 2,491 customers in Cumberland without electricty and 580 customers in nearby Mineral County, West Virginia, according to the First Energy website detailing disruptions in service throughout the region, http://outages.firstenergycorp.com/.
