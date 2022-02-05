The new year began much like the old year ended and said goodbye under mild temperatures and a steady rain to celebrate the first day of January.
Over an inch of rain fell and temperatures were very mild the first week and then our warm weather was replaced with some of the coldest temperatures in recent memory along with a couple of moderate snows. The snowstorm turned out to be a minor inconvenience for folks out our way but thousands of travelers were trapped on I-95 between Fredericksburg and the nation’s capital for a day or more and many were caught unprepared to deal with the situation.
Ten days later, the Queen City added an additional 6 inches but once again no big deal. The toughest part of January were the mornings we found ourselves awakening to temperatures in the single digits and a few below zero readings. As we closed the month a major winter storm made its way up the East Coast into New England with near hurricane force wind and snow totals between 1-2 feet. My friends in Ocean City were slammed with nearly a foot of snow bringing the resort to a near standstill while crews worked to open the roads.
January has ended and hopefully February will bring us some warmer temperatures and sun filled days.
Statistics don’t lie and I think we all quickly realized January was no cakewalk this year. Total precipitation for the month was 2.66 inches compared to our average of 2.74 inches, so we were just .08 inches shy of the average. The maximum temperature was a balmy 59 degrees while the minimum temperature slid to a bone chilling 5 degrees below zero. The average maximum temperature was 37.1 degrees and the average minimum temperature was 14.5 degrees.
In January 2021, the average maximum was 40.8 degrees and the average minimum was 27.1 degrees. What a difference a year can make. Snowfall totaled 10.2 inches but those numbers could have increased had we been closer to the blizzard at the end of the month. Here’s the temperature profile for last month: A total of six days were in the 50s, four days remained in the 40s, 12 days the temperature did not get out of the 30s and nine days failed to get out of the 20s.
Looking back across the years during January, I found lots of mornings that were below zero.
• January 2018: -1
• January 2014: -3
• January 2009: -3
• January 1999: 0
• January 1994: -14
• January 1985: -14
• January 1982: -13
• January 1978: -2
• January 1977: -6
• January 1972: -6
Forecasters have been busy at the Climate Prediction Center. They said January’s temperatures were likely to be above, below or about average. For our part of the country, the temperatures went toward the below-average mark for most of the month. February, perhaps could be different as temperatures are forecast to be above average and precipitation could average slightly above normal.
The 90-day outlook indicates above normal temperatures and the precipitation is forecast to be above, below, or about average.
Who were the smartest people on I-95 during last month’s snowstorm that stranded folks for a day or so? Those people who survived a tough situation were the ones who had a car winter survival kit on board while traveling. There is still plenty of winter left and it’s probably going to snow again so I’m going to list the items your need to pack if you’re on the move this winter: Flashlight and extra batteries, first aid kit, snow shovel, ice scraper with brush, blankets and sleeping bag, non-perishable foods such as granola bars, dried nuts, bottled water, booster cables. extra clothing including hats, mittens, parkas and boots, sand/kitty litter for traction, cellphone charger and flares/triangles and other bright objects for visibility.
January is now in the rearview mirror as we begin to look forward to some warmer weather and longer days. Our daylight has been noticeably increased and this month we will see a decrease in the morning darkness as the sun starts to get up a little earlier every morning. Beach plans are swirling in my head as I await the return of the hot, humid, summer days at the shore. Until next month, relax and enjoy. I’ll see you in March.
Tim Thomas is a graduate of Fort Hill High School and has been affiliated with the National Weather Service since 1965.
