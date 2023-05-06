April fooled us coming in and really fooled us going out and into May. I can’t believe a winter storm warning was issued for nearby West Virginia and Garrett County was placed under a winter weather advisory.
The month of April was comprised of wild temperature swings, frost and freeze warnings, red flag watches and warnings due to the lack of rainfall, high wind watches and warnings, and if you were up in the wee hours of the morning you had a rare opportunity to see the northern lights.
Reports of brilliant color rich skies were reported at Dolly Sods, Rocky Gap and Deep Creek Lake. It’s a rare treat to see the northern lights this far south but every now and then we get lucky and get to see Mother Nature’s handiwork roll across the sky.
Another problem during April was our wardrobe. I spent a few hours putting away my winter clothes only to find myself back in the attic getting them out as cold temps and strong winds buffeted the area. Rainfall was another issue as we found ourselves below normal for the fourth straight month, despite heavy rain at the end of the month.
Total average rainfall for the first four months is exactly 12 inches and we have measured 9.25 inches, so we are currently running 2.75 inches below normal. May got off to a good start so let’s hope we can turn this rainfall into the plus column.
The latest forecast from the Climate Prediction Center indicates temperatures are to be a bit below average for the month of May while precipitation could average above, below or near normal. The 90-day outlook for May, June and July indicates that temperatures are to average above normal and precipitation is slated to be slightly above normal.
Stats for the month of April produced a total rainfall of 2.51 inches, which is .90 below the average of 3.41. The maximum high temperature was a summer-like 89 degrees while the minimum dropped to a very chilly and frosty 29 degrees. The average maximum temperature was just 70.1 degrees and the average minimum was 39.6 degrees. The temperature profile indicates how different the temperatures were. Eight days were in the 80s, eight days remained in the 70s, six days remained in the 60s, seven days in the 50s and just one day failed to climb out of the 40s. There was one report of a thunderstorm and other than that, April was cool and dry.
The 2023 tornado season began on a deadly and destructive note. States that normally don’t see much action were hard hit this year, so with the news of a tornado slamming Virginia Beach the other day, I thought it would be a good time to review some of the information that could save your life.
• Tornado Watch: Be prepared. This means tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if the National Weather Service issues a warning or you suspect a tornado is approaching. Acting early helps save lives. Watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center for counties where tornadoes may occur. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.
• Tornado Warning: Take Action. A tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. There is imminent danger to life and property. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a shelter. Avoid windows. If you are in a mobile home or a vehicle outdoors, move to the closet substantial shelter and cover your head to avoid flying debris. Warnings typically encompass a much smaller area, around the size of a city or small county. Warnings are issued when a tornado is spotted on the ground or identified by a forecaster on radar.
Everyone used to say that tornadoes would never appear in Western Maryland but we were all jolted to reality in short order in June of 1998. A massive F-4 tornado came roaring down Big Savage Mountain 25 years ago destroying anything that got in its way. Frostburg was heavily damaged but, most importantly, no one was killed and injuries were all very minor. The region has dealt with several tornadoes since then but the most important thing we can remember is that tornadoes can and more than likely will occur in Western Maryland.
Everyone is anxiously awaiting the weather to warm up so that we can get outside and enjoy those warm, sunny days that May generally provides. Time to be thinking about the beach and all the trimmings that go along with it. It’s a busy month so be sure to relax and enjoy. See you in June.
