After a rather benign December and January the month of February came roaring in with a vengeance with cold temps and a snowy visit from the groundhog signaling six more weeks of winter.
February was cantankerous from the beginning with howling winds, snow, freezing rain, freezing fog and some really cold temperatures. The last few Februarys have been tranquil but this year we saw snow on the ground for 23 straight days. It’s been a while since our landscape has been covered for that long of a period of time.
You can always count on February to have some nice days and we did manage to have a couple of them near the end of the month. Total precipitation for the month of February came in at 2.52 inches compared to the average of 2.37 inches, so we managed to be above average by just .15 inches.
What about all the rain on the 28th of February? That rainfall, which amounted to 1.36 inches, fell after the 7 a.m. observation so that precipitation gave us a good start to March.
The maximum temperature for February was an unexpected 70 degrees while the minimum temperature dipped to a chilly 9 degrees and this happened within four days. The average maximum temperature was a brisk 39.5 and the average minimum was a cold 24.5 degrees.
Even though it seemed to snow quite a bit in February our snowfall was measured at 17.6 inches. Total snow for 2021 now stands at 19 inches in the Queen City. During the month, we saw one day of 70-degree weather, two days stayed in the 50s, seven days remained in the 40s, 15 days were logged in the 30s and three days failed to get out of the 20s.
The forecast for March from the Climate Prediction Center indicates above normal temperatures and precipitation could be above, below or about average. The 90-day outlook for March, April and May also looks like temperatures should average above normal while precipitation is still too close to call.
Do you know what happens on June 1? In case you forgot, that’s the beginning of the 2021 hurricane season, which runs through the end of November.
The World Meteorological Organization recently released the names of the storms that develop this year. Ana leads the way, followed by Bill, Claudette, Danny, Elsa, Fred, Grace, Henri, Ida, Julian, Kate, Larry, Mindy, Nicholas, Odette, Peter, Rose, Sam, Teresa, Victor and Wanda.
You may remember some of those names from 2015 as the names are recycled every six years unless it was a very strong hurricane with devastating events and if that’s the case the names are retired and a new name assigned.
The U.S. rang in the new year with an unusually mild January 2021 that tied with 1923 for the ninth warmest January on record. Warmth was felt coast to coast with 48 contiguous states seeing above-average temperatures for the month.
This winter’s mild temperatures also brought scant ice coverage to the Great Lakes in January, according to scientists at NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information. The average January temperature across the contiguous U.S. was 34.6 degrees (4.5 degrees above the 20th century average), which tied 1923 for ninth warmest January in the 127-year record.
Above-average temperatures covered much of the West, northern and central Plains, Great Lakes and Northeast. North Dakota and South Dakota had their third- and fifth-warmest Januarys on record, respectively.
January precipitation for the contiguous U.S. was 2.01 inches (.30 of an inch below average), which placed the month among the driest third record. Below-average precipitation occurred across much of the Rockies, Northern Tier, Great Lakes, parts of the South and the Northeast.
Meanwhile, portions of the West Coast, central and southern plains and parts of the Southeast had above-average precipitation. Alaska was quite mild: January’s average temperature was 11 degrees, 8.8 degrees warmer than average, making it the warmest January for Alaska since 2016 and 13th warmest overall.
Warm temperatures also contributed to the ninth-lowest Bering Sea extent for January observed in the last 43 years.
With the return of Daylight Saving Time and spring several days away, I’m getting a little more optimistic about the warmer days and much longer evenings that are getting closer every day.
Vacation plans are underway with high hope the COVID virus will let us make our journey to the shore this year.
Next month Weatherwise will check out some safety tips for tornadoes as we journey into the spring season which can be very violent and destructive. Relax and enjoy. I’ll see you in April.
Tim Thomas is a graduate of Fort Hill High School and has been affiliated with the National Weather Service since 1965.
