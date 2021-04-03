After a long, but challenging winter, the first day of spring arrived on the heels of daylight saving time and all seemed well.
Flowers erupted from the ground and some trees were in full bloom at the end of the month. The optimism of a fresh start was at an all-time high until I noticed my grass literally greened up and started growing overnight. But that’s OK, I would rather cut my grass and get some exercise as opposed to shoveling snow.
Speaking of snow, we didn’t measure any accumulation of snow in March. Looking over the past history of March snowstorms proved that 2021 was a good month because we didn’t have to push the shovel, however some years weren’t as snow free as this year. Here’s a few grueling reminders of March snow in the previous 30 years.
• March 2017 — 9 inches
• March 2013 — 17.9 inches
• March 2007 — 14 inches
• March 1999 — 22 inches
• March 1994 — 18.3 inches
• March 1993 — 22 inches
• March 1992 — 13 inches
Below average rainfall was noted last month just as it was in January. Total precipitation for March was 2.71 inches, which is .66 below the average of 3.37 inches. The average for the first three months of the year is 8.40 inches and the Queen City received 6.61 inches so we are about 1.79 inches below average at the end of March.
Total snowfall for the first quarter of 2021 was measured at 19 inches. The maximum temperature for March was a balmy 78 degrees while the minimum temperature was a cold 20 degrees. The average maximum was 59.5 degrees while the average minimum was 32 degrees. As we mentioned, no measurable snow for March.
The temperature breakdown looks like this: Seven days reached into the 70s, 10 days were in the 60s, seven days were in the 50s and seven days were in the 40s. Not a bad month at all. Heavy rain and snow melt from the surrounding mountains were responsible for a rapid rise in the Potomac River and local streams. The Potomac came within a couple of feet of flood stage but quickly began to recede. As usual, the March wind blew us around pretty good as was noticed by a number of wind watches, advisories and warnings during the month.
As the atmosphere battles between warm and cold, the results this time of the year are often tornadoes. In fact, there’s been a couple of outbreaks of tornadoes already across the South. Winds from tornadoes can exceed 200 mph. Flying debris is very dangerous, and most often are the cause of death and injuries. Seek a sturdy shelter in a basement, storm shelter or interior room away from windows on the lowest level and cover your head. Every tornado should be seen as life-threatening.
A tornado watch is issued when a tornado is possible. Be prepared. Weather conditions favor the thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes. A tornado warning means a tornado is expected and you should seek shelter immediately. One advantage of modern technology is that many cell phones are able to receive alerts directly from the National Weather Service when threatening weather is approaching.
The news has been showing major flooding across many states due to heavy rain. Spring can bring beautiful weather but it can also bring lots of rain. Heavy rain on saturated soil can lead to flooding. More than half of all flood fatalities are vehicle-related. It only takes 12 inches of rushing water to carry away a small car. Flooding can be caused by snow melt, ice jams and heavy rain. Never drive into flooded roadways or around barricades. Turn around, don’t drown!
Another concern as we move into warmer weather is thunderstorms. Severe thunderstorms produce damaging wind and/or large hail. Take shelter in a sturdy structure away from windows, such as a basement or cellar. Being inside of a vehicle is safer than being outside.
It’s been almost 10 years ago that I did a tornado survey with Chris Strong from the National Weather Service in Sterling, Virginia. Radar indicated a possible tornado in the eastern part of Allegany County. We made a turn onto Zeigler Road near Little Orleans, traveled a short distance only to find a home that had suffered hail damage. In addition to the damage to the home, a vehicle parked in the driveway was damaged by the hail as well. Trees were down and the roads were covered in a carpet of green leaves.
As we approached the house a lady came out and asked us if we were from State Farm Insurance. I replied “No ma’am, we’re from the National Weather Service.” Within minutes the lady produced a cookie sheet full of hail as large as baseballs that she had gathered after the storm moved out of the area. She quickly placed the hail into her freezer. We were impressed to say the least. I’ll never forget that day anytime soon.
The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting temperatures and precipitation to be above average for the months of April, May and June.
I’m getting ready to begin some hiking and biking on the local trails and maybe more. Spring has sprung and I’m ready to get outside. Until next month, relax and enjoy. I’ll see you in May.
Tim Thomas is a graduate of Fort Hill High School and has been affiliated with the National Weather Service since 1965.
