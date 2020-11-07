Remember those Octobers of yesteryear when we were so excited about the forthcoming festivals scattered about the tri-state area and the growing anticipation of eating some delicious foods standing outside in the chilly winds of fall.
Let’s not forget the excitement generated by the annual parades in Oakland and Cumberland that featured thousands of spectators lining the streets watching as high school bands played their favorite music, fire companies displayed the finest fire apparatus and we can’t forget about the countless service organizations that helped make up the parades. Kids were scrambling to see who could pick up the most candy thrown from trucks and cars.
Normally, by the end of October, local football was at a fever pitch as teams and fans prepared for homecoming and hopefully state playoff games. This October was a complete bust! No festivals, no games and no parades thanks to the COVID-19 virus. We still don’t have some of our kids back in school yet. Let’s hope November has something better to offer. Everybody is growing weary with this situation and we all could use a break.
Even though the virus crimped most activities in October, we were indeed blessed with some gorgeous fall weather. Precipitation was scant during the month, including a 12-day period of no rain. Precipitation looked to be in trouble but once again the remnants of a hurricane saved the month with nearly 2 inches of rain falling in the last couple of days of October. Rainfall totaled 3.31 inches compared to the average of 2.57 inches so we managed to stay above normal by .74 inches. Had the heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Zeta missed the area, our total would have been less than 1.30 inches of rain for the month.
Temperatures were perfect during the month with the maximum reaching 85 degrees and the minimum coming in at 30 degrees. The average maximum temperature was 68.1 while the average minimum was 44.5 degrees. Temperatures were in the 80s on five days, eight days registered in the 70s, 12 days remained in the 60s, five days in the 50s and one day could not get out of the 40s. Fog was noted on several days and frost decorated the pumpkin patch and windshields during the month.
The 90-day outlook, which covers November, December and January, indicates temperatures are forecast to be above average and precipitation could average above, below or about average. The Climate Prediction Center has also released an early look at what they feel winter may be like across the country this year and they are forecasting warmer, drier conditions across the southern tier of the U.S. and cooler, wetter conditions in the north.
The CPC continues to monitor the persistent drought during the winter months ahead, with more than 45% on the continental United States now experiencing drought. With a continuing La Nina driving the forecast, it could be another interesting winter.
The greatest chance for warmer-than-normal conditions extends across the southern tier of the U.S. from the Southwest, across the Gulf states and into the Southeast. More modest probabilities for warmer temperatures are forecast in the southern parts of the West Coast and from the mid-Atlantic into the Northeast.
Above-average temperatures are also favored for Hawaii and western and northern Alaska. Below-normal temperatures are favored in southern Alaska and from the northern Pacific Northwest into the Northern Plains.
Wetter-than-average conditions are most likely across the northern tier of the country, extending from the Pacific Northwest across the Northern Plains, Great Lakes and into the Ohio Valley as well as Hawaii and Northern Alaska.
The greatest chance for drier-than-average conditions are predicted in the Southwest, across Texas along the Gulf Coast and in Florida. More modest chances for drier conditions are forecast in southern Alaska and from California across the Rockies, Central Plains and into the Southeast.
NOAA’s seasonal outlooks provide the likelihood that temperatures and total precipitation amounts will be above, near or below average, and how drought conditions are favored to change. The outlook does not project seasonal snowfall accumulations; snow forecasts are generally not predictable more than a week in advance. The next update on the 90-day outlook will be released Nov. 19.
Only three weeks to go and the 2020 hurricane season will be over. A record year that, as of this writing, has seen 28 named storms, including Hurricane Zeta. The Atlantic coastline has been spared of any major hits but Louisiana and some of the Gulf Coast states have been battered repeatedly this season.
2020 is fading fast. The year that everyone would like to see behind us and a fresh start and hopefully a better year than 2020 has been. Until next month, relax and enjoy! I’ll see you in December.
Tim Thomas is a graduate of Fort Hill High School and has been affiliated with the National Weather Service since 1965.
