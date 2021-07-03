Every now and then Weatherwise gets some mail to share so I thought I would note a recent poem that came my way from Elaine Pennington. Her late husband Charles, served in the Navy and spent some of his time at Patuxent Naval Air Station.
This writing by Randy Pribble is probably 50 years old and it’s titled “With Available Data, It’s a Definite Maybe.”
Weather prognosticating
Is at times infuriating
And the cause is inebriating
Of the man who tries his luck.
It’s a guessing game of theories
And one really wearies
Of trying to explain this fact
And using charts and graphs to back
His lowly reputation.
But it’s hard to command
The respect of a man
When you’ve told him “no rain”
And five inches of the same
Inundate his fields.
Or if by chance you forgo
Probability of snow
Then you’re bound for the trouble
Of having to shovel
A foot-and-a-half off the steps.
But things are looking better
In the field of weather
Man will surely be replaced
By that weather guessing ace
The computer.
And they don’t get ulcers!
Very interesting poem from a gentleman with his foresight into the future of weather. Computers are responsible for nearly everything in the field of meteorology. Our thanks to Elaine for sending that to me and we are very grateful and thankful for the service that Charles Pennington and Randy Pribble gave to our country while serving in the Navy.
The Weatherwise family was deeply saddened by the untimely death of Helen Combs on June 17. Helen ran full-throttle all the time and never stopped to worry about herself. Her family came first and that was it. Her beloved husband Ernie is a patient in a local nursing home and now there won’t be the eight or nine phone calls every day to help pass his time or the occasional visits that have now resumed after the COVID-19 virus.
Helen never stopped working for the church, service organizations and, if you were lucky enough, you probably gave Helen your ticket to get into the Fort Hill football games. Helen led an incredible life, drove a school bus, was a rock solid Christian and a major influence in her church and community for many years. She was a special lady to me and of course her great granddaughters Kylie and Makinlie. It was a pleasure and an honor to know Helen and I will truly miss her.
After starting the month on a cool note, temperatures began to rebound and it wasn’t long before the temperature climbed into the middle 90s but dropped right back into the 70s. We managed to have about three mini heat waves during June, with the last day topping out at 97 hot, steamy degrees.
For the fifth time out of the last six months, our precipitation fell short in June once again. Precipitation totaled 2.94 inches compared to the average of 3.28 inches so we finished the month with a deficit of .34 inches. Looking at the six-month average we normally receive 19 inches and our current total stands in at 15.56 inches, so we are still behind for the first half of 2021 by 3.44 inches.
The maximum temperature for June was a sizzling 97 degrees while the minimum temperature was a very comfortable 46 degrees. The average maximum temperature for June was 84 degrees and the minimum was 59.7 degrees. Temperatures climbed into the 90s on seven days, 13 days were in the 80s, nine days finished in the 70s and one day failed to get out of the 60s. Fog was observed on eight days and thunder rumbled on four days.
The first day of summer has come and gone and now the bad news is the daylight hours will gradually decrease as we move toward fall. One other note in case you missed it, two minor earthquakes were recorded in Baltimore during the latter part of June. No damage was noted with minor shaking occurring.
The tropics became rather active in June with Bill, Claudette and Danny all becoming named storms. Ana made a brief appearance in May before wandering out into the ocean and dissipating. Elsa, Fred, Grace and Henri will be our next four named storms as forecasters watch a rather active season continue to unfold.
The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting temperatures to continue to be above average while precipitation is slightly above average for July. The 90-day outlook for July, August and September indicates that temperatures and precipitation are forecast to be above normal.
Hard to believe we’re half way through 2021 already and our hope is that life can return to normal with our kids returning to school, band competitions, parades, football games and of course those yummy fall festivals. Until next month, relax and enjoy!
Tim Thomas is a graduate of Fort Hill High School and has been affiliated with the National Weather Service since 1965.
