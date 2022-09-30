With old man winter right around the corner, the National Weather Service has developed several winter preparedness checklists to help us through the cold, snowy months ahead.
Home winterization checklist: Select foods, disposable dishware, such as plates, bowls and utensils. Specialty items like medicine, infant formula etc. AM/FM/weather radio with extra batteries. Warm clothing to include hats, mittens, parkas, boots. Extra blankets, matches for candles and gas fireplaces along with a shovel/snow blower. Flashlights with extra batteries, first aid kit, fully charged cellphone and a stack of firewood for your wood fireplace.
Car winterization checklist: Check engine fluid levels such as oil, coolant, washer fluid etc. Have your battery tested and replace if necessary. Use deicing washer fluid to clean windows at low temperatures. Inspect tire tread and replace if near wear limit. Install snow tires if you have a set. Test headlights as well as taillights. Add and inspect winter survival kit.
Home winter survival food checklist: Canned fruits and vegetables and be sure to have a manual can opener as a backup. Crackers, nuts, fruit bars, chips are all high energy food. Soups. Remember some soups require water or heating. Cookies and candy along with bread and condiments. Cereal and toaster pastries. Meals ready to eat (MREs) and don’t forget bottled water. Remember 1 gallon of water per person, per day, for at least three days.
Car winter survival food checklist: Whether you’re just going across the county or venturing for a long haul to see relatives, be sure and pack the following for your vehicle. Flashlight with extra batteries, first aid kit, snow shovel, ice scraper with a brush, blankets/sleeping bag and non-perishable foods like granola bars, dried nuts etc. Bottled water, a good set of booster cables, extra clothing, sand or kitty litter to use for traction, cellphone and charger, and last but not least, flares/triangles and other bright objects to provide visibility.
Within the next few weeks, the mountains of Western Maryland will begin to exhibit some of the best color as we roll further into fall. In addition to the changing of the leaves the area is booming with festivals, football, band competitions, craft shows and all the fantastic food that accompany them.
As usual we all look forward to the annual Marsha L. Thomas Memorial South Cumberland Halloween parade scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 26.
For a real treat, drive along Alternate Route 40, the first federally funded highway in the United States and travel through the scenic Narrows, the natural gap in the mountains that the settlers used going west. Stop at the Fruit Bowl and gaze at the 1,000 foot gap with its sheer rock cliffs on Wills Mountain and view the beautiful trees lining the shore of Wills Creek. Continue following Route 40 west climbing up the mountain and into Frostburg past beautiful homes and architecture along Main Street.
If you’re feeling a little more energetic, a walk through one of the many trails that will take you through the rugged beauty of the Green Ridge State Forest, or perhaps a leisurely walk on the C&O Canal towpath or the Great Allegheny Passage for a closer look at Mother Nature’s paintbrush.
Dan’s Rock is another great place to check out the leaves. About three miles up Dan’s Rock Road from Midland you will be greeted by a 2,898-foot rock structure that sprawls along the brow of Dan’s Mountain overlooking the panoramic Potomac Valley that stretches for 20 miles.
Dan’s Mountain received its name after Daniel Cresap, one of the first settlers in the area, who was killed on the mountain. Looking to all points on the compass, driving in our area as well as nearby Pennsylvania and West Virginia and of course Garrett County, you will be in for a leaf peeping treat that you will never forget.
After getting off to a slow start, the first named hurricane arrived in early September. A handful of hurricanes were noted but the newsmaker of the season is Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 hurricane that shredded a huge part of Florida.
Will the remnants of this monster hurricane affect us? Allegany County will likely see some rain and gusty winds and with a super tight deadline, Weatherwise will provide any and all of the stats from Ian next month.
September was rather rainy with the majority of rain falling in the first half of the month. Temperatures remained warm but, on the first day of fall, the weather began to cool off and September finished on a chilly note.
Precipitation totaled 5.10 inches, which is 1.55 inches above normal with the monthly average being 3.55 inches. The maximum temperature for the month was a hot 90 degrees and the minimum came in at a chilly 42 degrees. The average maximum temperature 78.8 degrees and the average minimum temperature was 55.2 degrees. Temperatures climbed into the 90-degree range one day, 15 days were in the 80s, 11 days remained in the 70s and three days failed to climb out of the 60s.
Fall is a beautiful time of the year, so relax and enjoy! See you in November.
Tim Thomas is a graduate of Fort Hill High School and has been affiliated with the National Weather Service since 1965.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.