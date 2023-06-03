Mother Nature was very cranky at the beginning of May with snowfall totals in the highest elevations reaching nearly a foot. Garrett County turned wintry for a couple of days as we were left scratching our heads wondering just where the warm temperatures had gone.
Another bizarre event was frost and freeze warnings popping up at mid-month as we covered up our flowers and plants hoping the temperature would stay above freezing. Slowly the weather began to warm and yet another problem appears and that is the lack of rainfall for the month. As May closed, temperatures warmed and we all ended the holiday weekend with a full belly and smiles on our faces as the mercury climbed to 85 degrees.
The Weatherwise family had a busy Memorial Day weekend, visiting numerous cemeteries to place a remembrance on the graves of my dad, grandparents and in some cases great-grandparents. For me, Sean, Kristie, Kylie and Makinlie, it was time to visit the mausoleum to pay our respects to Sean’s mom and Kylie and Makinlie’s grandma, Marsha. We payed tribute to Helen Combs ,who was Kristie’s grandmother and Kylie and Makinlie’s Mom Mom. Everyone in Cumberland knew and loved Helen.
The family also visited the gravesites of Marsha’s grandparents, William and Elsie Stafford ,and our visit would not be complete without paying our respect to my best friends, Terry and Don Spangler. We couldn’t visit the gravesite of my Uncle Ellis Golden, who was killed in the Normandy invasion and now rests at a cemetery in France. Before the day ended, we paid a visit to the mausoleum where Marsha’s parents, Esther and LaMar Wentling, are entombed, and placed some flowers. Another Memorial Day memory behind us.
The temperature rollercoaster continued during May with temperatures going from warm to cold, cold to hot and a little bit of everything in between. Precipitation during the month was well below average with 1.75 inches observed, which is 2.47 inches below the average of 4.22 inches.
The maximum temperature for May was a pleasant 87 degrees while the minimum slipped to a chilly 38 degrees. The average maximum was 72.5 degrees while the average minimum came in at 47 degrees. Here’s what the temperatures looked like for May. Seven days climbed into the 80s, 16 days were in the 70s, four days remained in the 60s, three days in the 50s and just one day failed to get out of the 40s. Here we are in to June and we still haven’t hit 90 degrees yet.
It’s that time of the year when we shift our thoughts to the beach, bay, camping in the mountains or perhaps an extended bike ride with the family. My favorite time of the year is summer so I watch the extended forecast very closely and let’s not forget the fact that hurricane season is off and running for another year.
The Climate Prediction Center calls for temperatures in June to be a tossup considering the above normal temperature line crosses just very slightly to our north. Precipitation for June is forecast to remain below average. The 90-day outlook covering June, July and August calls for temperatures to be above average as well as precipitation. Even though we’ve endured a cool spring, that doesn’t mean that summer has to be cool also.
NOAA forecasters are predicting a near-normal hurricane activity in the Atlantic this year. NOAA’s outlook for the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, which goes from June 1 to Nov. 30, predicts a 40% chance of a near-normal season, a 30% chance of an above-normal season and a 30% chance of a below-normal season. NOAA is forecasting a range of 12 to 17 total named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher). Of those, five to nine could be hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including one to four major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds 111 mph or higher). NOAA has a 70% confidence in these ranges.
The upcoming Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be less active than recent years, due to competing factors — some that suppress storm development and some that fuel it — driving this year’s overall forecast for a near-normal season. Here’s a list of the names for 2023: Arlene, Bret, Cindy, Don, Emily, Franklin, Gert, Harold, Idalia, Jose, Katia, Lee, Margot, Nigel, Ophelia, Philippe, Rina, Sean, Tammy, Vince and Whitney.
June 1 was the first day of meteorological summer, which will be followed by the official start of summer on June 21. We will have our longest stretch of daylight of the year on that first day of summer so be sure and make the most of it. Whatever your plans our, relax and enjoy. See you in July.
