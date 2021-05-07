By the end of April, temperatures had begun to rise, trees were in full leaf, flowers were blooming everywhere, the I-68 landscape was adorned with those beautiful Redbud trees and folks were finally sitting down and making vacation plans for this summer.
Probably the worst memory we have of April is that strong cold front that raced through the area creating snow showers that turned the interstate into a crash scene in nearby Garrett County. April, much like March, seemed windy as usual with no shortage of wind noted.
The latest prediction from the Climate Prediction Center is indicating temperatures for May could be above, below or about average while precipitation is slated to be above normal. The 90-day outlook for May, June and July shows above average temperatures and it looks as though precipitation could once again be above normal.
Precipitation for April was below average making this the third below average month since the beginning of the year. Precipitation totaled 2.76 inches, which is .54 inches below the average of 3.30 inches.
The maximum temperature was an amazing 89 degrees while the minimum checked in at a chilly 22 degrees. The average maximum temperature was 65.3 degrees and the average minimum temperature checked in at 40.8 degrees.
We were blessed with temperatures in the 80s on four days, nine days saw temperatures reach into the 70s, seven days were in the 60s and seven days were in the 50s and three days remained in the 40s.
Let's take a quick look back at the first four months of 2021. Average precipitation is 11.70 inches and Cumberland received 9.37 inches, bringing a deficit of 2.33 inches. Snowfall totaled 19 inches.
Remember how wet 2018 was? The first quarter of 2018, 12 inches of precipitation had been recorded, which is .30 inches above the four-month average. Only 20 inches of snow had fallen during that time period. After the month of April precipitation went supersonic as we totaled out 2018 with a whopping 67.06 inches of precipitation.
As we move into a more summer-like pattern and everybody heads outside, we need to keep a few safety rules in place so we can enjoy the great outdoors in a safe manner.
Let's take a minute and talk about lightning. Thunderstorms produce lightning, which kills an average of 30 people every year. Take shelter inside a sturdy structure. A hard-topped vehicle is also a safe location.
The season for severe weather has already began so after hearing a few rumbles of thunder in April, here's a couple of safety rules to abide by when a thunderstorm rolls through the area. Severe thunderstorms produce damaging wind and/or large hail.
Take shelter in a sturdy structure away from windows. A basement or cellar would be the best. Being in a vehicle is safer than being outside. Even in the spring, heat and humidity can take a toll on the body. Know the signs of heat illness. Reschedule outdoor work and strenuous activities for another day or until the coolest time of the day. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.
Spring and summer are my favorite time of the year so it's a good idea to keep these tips in the back of your mind in case you get caught in a given weather situation.
In just a few weeks the beginning of the 2021 hurricane will be upon us. Starting with this year's hurricane season outlooks, NOAA's Climate Prediction Center will use 1991-2020 as the new 30-year period of record.
The updated averages for the Atlantic hurricane season have increased with 14 named storms and seven hurricanes. The average for major hurricanes (Category 3, 4 or 5) remains unchanged at 3.
The previous Atlantic storm averages, based on the period from 1981 to 2010, were 12 named storms, six hurricanes, with three being major hurricanes. Forecasters at Colorado State University, who contribute every season and have an outstanding group of hurricane specialists, are forecasting 17 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes. NOAA will be releasing their 2021 Atlantic hurricane season forecast later this month.
After a long and weary year dealing with the virus, plenty of folks are getting ready to do something this summer. Whether your plans call for a trip to the mountains, lake or perhaps your favorite beach, be safe and enjoy whatever you may be doing.
Once again the family will be heading to the beach this year unless there's a major issue of some sort, and I think in our own little way we are excited and really looking forward to a new adventure this year. In the meantime, relax and enjoy those lazy, hazy days of summer are right around the corner. We'll see you in June.
Tim Thomas is a graduate of Fort Hill High School and has been affiliated with the National Weather Service since 1965.
