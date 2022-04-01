As we left February and entered March, we did so with grace and finesse. Easy in and a month that we see just about everything thrown at us, and this March was no different.
Temperatures took wild swings, precipitation was well below average, snowfall was very light and scattered as we set the clocks ahead and hoped for warmer weather. The only thing that was guaranteed this March was chaos.
The last six days of the month were filled with all kinds of watches and warnings and on the last day of March, I was sitting in my car with my granddaughters when a tornado warning was issued for Cumberland thanks to a severe thunderstorm located over LaVale. I got the girls into a safe building and returned outside to scan the sky to see if I could see anything. Dark, gray clouds swirled above the city and the rain began to fall with thunder crashing in the area. Minutes went by and thankfully I didn’t see or hear any signs of a tornado near the city. Winds blew furiously knocking out power in the north end of Cumberland.
A strong rotation was noted on weather radar but the tornado did not reach the ground. As the tornado warning expired a sigh of relief was felt and we apparently dodged a huge bullet. The last weekend and leading up to the last day of the month the region was hammered by cold, gusty winds, snow, zero visibility at times, freezing rain and snow squall warnings that created their own problems. If all of that wasn’t enough, we saw the minimum temperature plummet to 15 degrees and 48 hours later the mercury climbed to 79 degrees. Most of the action for the entire month was packed into the last six days and there was no doubt that March went out roaring like a lion.
Precipitation for the month totaled 1.46 inches, which is 1.91 inches below the average of 3.37 inches. The maximum temperature was 79 degrees and the minimum checked in at 13 degrees in the middle of the month.
The average maximum temperature was 56.9 and the average minimum temperature was 30.5 degrees. Despite many opportunities, snowfall measured 1.1 of an inch, bringing our total snow for 2022 to 11.6 inches. Temperatures rose into the 70s six days, nine days were in the 60s, five days remained in the 50s, eight days in the 40s and three days failed to climb out of the 30s. March, as expected, was all over the place and I’m certainly happy to finally ease into April.
Forecasters at the Climate Prediction Center released the outlook for April and trends are looking for temperatures to average slightly below normal, while precipitation should be above average. The 90-day outlook covering April, May and June are indicating both above normal temperature and precipitation for the area.
It has been an active spring with many tornado outbreaks in the United States and we nearly had a tornado in our backyard the last day of March. With an uptick in activity it’s a good time to separate fact from fiction concerning tornadoes.
Myth: Areas near lakes, rivers and mountains are safe from tornadoes.
Truth: No place is safe from tornadoes. A tornado near Yellowstone National Park left a path of destruction up and down a 10,000-foot mountain.
Myth: The low pressure with a tornado causes buildings to “explode” as the tornado passes overhead.
Truth: Violent winds and debris slamming into buildings cause most of the structural damage.
Myth: Windows should be opened before a tornado approaches to equalize pressure and minimize damage.
Truth: Leave the windows alone. The most important action is to go to a safe shelter immediately.
What to listen for. A tornado watch means tornadoes are possible in your area. Remain alert for approaching storms.
A tornado warning indicates a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar.
March has been an interesting month to say the least. Time to kick back and think about vacation plans this year. The beach is in my plans at the moment and I can’t wait. Relax and enjoy. Weatherwise will return in May.
Tim Thomas is a graduate of Fort Hill High School and has been affiliated with the National Weather Service since 1965.
