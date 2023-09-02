It seems that everyone around me is asking the same question. Where did summer go?
Part of the problem was that we had a very chilly spring that continued through much of June. Then we all packed up for the beach in July and, before we knew it, we were turning the calendar to August. By the time this column reaches you it will be September and the beginning of meteorological fall.
As we age, the time really seems to fly by but the summer went by way too quickly this year. I was lounging in my yard enjoying the last vestiges of summer thinking about the wonderful time we spent at Ocean City and I looked at my calendar and noticed we have been back for six weeks already. Where has that time gone?
Walking through the woods last week you couldn’t help but notice the look of fall that is starting to settle quietly into the landscape. A few trees have started to turn, visibility through the forest has increased as the bushes and plants slowly begin to fade. The waters of the creek have begun to cool ever so slightly as we prepare for fall. Darkness shrouds the Queen City by 8 p.m. and the first day of fall is just three weeks away so it really looks as though our summer slid by us way too fast.
Nothing really changed in the rainfall department during August. For the eighth straight month, rainfall has been below normal and our rivers and creeks have been reduced to a trickle in some spots due to the lack of rainfall. Precipitation totaled 2.40 inches, which is .98 inches below the average of 3.40 inches. The maximum temperature for the month was a hot 93 degrees while the minimum temperature slid to a very comfy 53 degrees. The average maximum for August was 86.1 degrees and the average minimum temperature was 61.9 degrees.
In August, eight days of 90-degree weather were noted, temperatures were in the 80s 21 days of the month and just two days failed to get out of the 70s. The entire month was warm with little thunderstorm activity noted. Hopefully we can begin to address the rainfall deficit but it may take a tropical event to help us out.
As we nudge closer to October, I have picked a couple of places for you to ride through and enjoy some of Allegany County’s breathtaking scenery. One particular scenic route that I really enjoy is Route 40 and 144 east. Travel east on I-68 taking exit 46 onto Route 144. Enjoy the fall colors in rural Allegany County as you wind through five mountains. You can gaze at the mountain valleys from atop Town Hill’s scenic overlook. Plan on stopping at the Sideling Hill Exhibit Center for a geological interpretation of the amazing rock strata cut through the mountain and view the valleys below from the overlook.
The Green Ridge State Forest is absolutely beautiful during the fall. Pick up a fall foliage tour at the Green Ridge Headquarters Office. The office is located at exit 64 off I-68 east and you can drive 30 miles through trails glowing in the colors of fall and enjoy scenic overlooks. Admire the red and yellow hues of dogwoods, sumac, white oak, sugar maples and scarlet oak. Pack a lunch and stop at one of the scenic overlooks and don’t forget your binoculars, camera and field guides to help identify the vast array of flowers, birds and trees. You may even come across deer, squirrels and wild turkeys.
Two excellent places to walk and see some outstanding scenery are the Great Allegheny Passage and the C&O Canal that join right here in Cumberland.
The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting temperatures in September to be above, below or about average while precipitation could be slightly above normal. The 90-day outlook covering September, October and November indicates temperatures to remain above normal and precipitation could be slightly above average.
As we near the peak of hurricane season, Mother Nature had other plans in the last half of August. Many small disturbances formed and a couple of hurricanes roared to life with Hurricane Franklin remaining over the ocean with no threat to land.
Florida was once again hit hard in the Big Bend area as Idalia formed in the Yucatan Channel heading north and exploding into a category 4 hurricane. Idalia was a quick mover and was reduced to a tropical storm after making landfall. Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas were in the target.
At this writing, damage assessment teams and nearly every kind of assistance is pouring into the affected areas. Overall the tropical Atlantic and Caribbean remain quiet. Hurricane season runs through the end of November.
Apples, pumpkins, multiple fall festivals, football, hayrides, campfires and many other activities are on tap for September, including the annual Marsha L. Thomas Memorial Halloween Parade on Oct. 25. Relax and enjoy!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.