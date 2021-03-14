CRESAPTOWN — Embers from an unattended fire pit sparked a blaze that destroyed several outbuildings at a Cresaptown home Friday evening, one of many incidents that occupied area firefighters throughout the weekend.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office said a firefighter suffered minor injuries battling the fire at 14623 Redwood Street and was transported to a medical facility for treatment. The homeowner sustained minor injuries but refused treatment.
Damage to the structures was estimated at $13,000.
Cresaptown firefighters were dispatched by the Allegany County 911 Center at 7:05 p.m. for a reported brush fire and found a shed on fire. Numerous area companies were called to assist Cresaptown crews.
Dry conditions Friday also led to a brush fires on Hawthorne Avenue in Cumberland, Mount Savage Road and McKenzie Tower Road. A large woods fire in Hardy County, West Virginia, drew firefighters from three states to South Fork Road near Moorefield, including volunteers from Allegany and Mineral counties.
On Saturday, firefighters battled brush fires in the Flintstone, Georges Creek and the New Creek, West Virginia, areas, and the dry and windy conditions led to brush fires Sunday in Oldtown, McCoole, Garrett County and Morgan County, West Virginia. Fire crews were also called back to the Hardy County fire.
Garage fire causes about $75,000 damage
Fire damaged a two-bay garage attached to a Rawlings home and destroyed two vehicles inside Sunday, the fire marshal’s office said.
The fire at 18608 Circle Drive, owned by Thomas Hotchkiss, started just after 1 p.m. when a piece of rope that had been burnt with a propane torch fell into combustibles, fire investigators said.
Damage was estimate at $25,000 to the garage and $50,000 to contents.
About 50 firefighters from Rawlings Volunteer Fire Department and several mutual aid companies needed about 10 minutes to bring the fire under control.
Fire destroys truck at Wisp
Improperly discarded smoking material was blamed for a Sunday fire that destroyed a 2011 Chevrolet Colorado at Wisp Resort.
Fire investigators said the smoking material ignited combustibles in the truck bed.
The truck was valued at $10,000.
The Deep Creek Volunteer Fire Department needed about 15 minutes to extinguish the blaze.
