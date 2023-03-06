LAVALE — A Saturday fire that damaged a Rye Street home in LaVale caused about $10,000 damage, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said.
The fire, which reportedly broke out in the basement area of the two-story structure, was discovered by homeowner Robert Boyce, who had returned home about 3:50 p.m. and heard smoke detectors sounding, investigators said.
Five cats and four guinea pigs died in the fire, the fire marshal's office said.
LaVale and assisting volunteer fire companies from Allegany and Mineral counties extinguished the blaze in about five minutes.
The cause remains under investigation. The family was assisted by the American Red Cross.
