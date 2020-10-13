CUMBERLAND — A city man and woman were arrested Monday during investigation of a domestic complaint on North Lee Street, according to Cumberland Police.
Police arrested James Elmer Milton, 27, on a charge of second-degree assault and Chella Rae Giles, 19, on charges of second-degree assault, destruction of property and disorderly conduct.
Officers responding to the call at 9:30 a.m. observed injuries to both Milton and Giles as well as damage caused to a vehicle.
Following bond hearings, Milton was granted pre-trial release after posting $2,000 bond set by a district court commissioner. Giles was released on her personal recognizance, pending trial in district court.
Giles told police she damaged a parked vehicle at the scene because she was assaulted by Milton, the owner of the vehicle.
