PITTSBURGH — A 12-year-old girl who was struck by a car Thursday on state Route 36 near Corriganville died of her injuries Saturday at a Pittsburgh hospital, according to social media posts by the family.
Karleigh Adams of Westernport was flown to UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh after being initially treated at UPMC Western Maryland.
Adams was struck as she was crossing the roadway from the northbound shoulder near Richfield Avenue about 4:30 p.m. by a vehicle driven by a Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, woman, who was traveling southbound, according to Maryland State Police.
Adams, a seventh-grader at Calvary Christian Academy, was injured as she was attempting to cross the roadway to enter a dance studio, police said.
