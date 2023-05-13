BARTON — A Westernport man died Friday when his vehicle overturned on state Route 36 near Barton Hill, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
Jacob Paul Prock, 40, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 4:18 p.m. crash. Deputies said his passenger car collided with a guardrail and overturned multiple times.
Good Will and Barton firefighters and ambulances from George’s Creek, Tri-Towns EMS and the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services responded to the scene along with the State Highway Administration.
Route 36 was closed for more than three hours while the Cumberland Police Crash Team investigated the single-vehicle crash.
Any witnesses to the crash that didn’t speak to police are asked to contact the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office or Cumberland Police crash teams at 301-777-5959 or 301-777-1600.
