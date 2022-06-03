CUMBERLAND — The Jaycees Wing-Off is returning to the Allegany County Fairgrounds on June 18 after missing two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 10th Annual Thomas Automotive Wing Off & Music Festival will be bringing back several of the acts scheduled to appear in 2020 including the stars of the Roots N Boots Tour: Sammy Kershaw, Aaron Tippin and Collin Raye.
The event is hosted by the Western Maryland Jaycees with a portion of the proceeds going to charities.
"We are very excited to be back," Matt Miller, event coordinator, said. "We have a great lineup of entertainers in store and activities available for all ages."
Kershaw, Tippin and Raye helped to define 1990s country music. Collectively, they have over 40 top 10 radio hits and 25 million albums sold.
Also appearing at the event will be Clare Dunn, Black Hawk and the Davisson Brothers Band. Led by Chris and Donnie Davisson, the Davisson Brothers Band, based out of Clarksburg, West Virginia, have steadily grown in popularity on the national and international scene since their 2009 debut album, "The Davisson Brothers Band."
The event also includes competitions to determine the top wings in a variety of categories, including hottest.
"We are grateful for the support we have received from the community through the years and all the sponsors, Thomas Automotive, and our attendees," Miller said. "We've always prided ourselves on offering a family-oriented event that has a little something for every member of the family."
Activities include bounce houses, corn hole, yard games, giant tic tac toe and mechanical bull riding. In addition to chicken wings, offerings from other food vendors will be available.
RV hookups and primitive camping sites are available for this year's event.
Primarily a fundraiser, the Jaycees also donate $14 per hour for each volunteer working the event from other nonprofit organizations.
"We've grown too big for the Jaycees to work the entire event," said Miller. "We staff about 160 volunteers throughout the day. So we reached out to other nonprofits to provide help, and then we donate $14 for each man-hour worked back to their organization."
The Jaycees have donated more than $100,000 to the community since the event began.
The event begins at 11 a.m. For more information, including ticket availability, visit www.tristatewingoff.com.
