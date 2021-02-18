CUMBERLAND — Forecasters say a winter storm that will impact the region Thursday will make travel difficult.
“The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute,” read a bulletin by the National Weather Service.
The weather service issued a winter storm warning for the entire region, which expires Friday at 7 a.m. Six to 8 inches of snow and sleet and a glaze of ice were possible.
“This storm and its predecessor a couple of days earlier, accompanied by a once-in-a-generation outbreak of frigid air, has left behind an absolute mess in the South Central states and is on the move,” AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.
Snow began overnight Wednesday, and the heaviest amounts were expected to fall through midday Thursday.
Snow emergency plans were activated at 2:40 a.m. in Garrett County and 3 a.m. in Allegany County.
Public schools in Allegany and Mineral counties canceled in-person classes and were conducting virtual learning and Frostburg State University and Allegany College of Maryland closed their campuses.
Friday’s forecast includes a chance of snow before noon and a high near 34 degrees, according to the weather service. Sunshine is expected Saturday and Sunday, with highs of 27 and 33, respectively.
