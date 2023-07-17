CUMBERLAND — The Western Maryland Scenic Railroad’s No. 1309 steam engine is down temporarily for repairs but is expected to return to service in mid-August.
Known as Maryland Thunder, the massive No. 1309 was built by Baldwin Locomotive Works in 1949 and is the largest Mallet compound steam locomotive operating in the world.
The WMSR purchased the massive locomotive in 2014 and began a lengthy restoration process which cost over $3 million. After completion, No. 1309 was placed into regular rotation in May 2022.
“Like anything, you have to keep on repairing it, especially when it is 60-plus years old,” said Sen. Mike McKay, who serves on the WMSR board.
The locomotive, which was built to handle the railroad’s heaviest coal trains throughout Kentucky and West Virginia, was operated by the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway until it was retired in 1956.
“We are turning the pistons to their old dimension so they ride in the bore of the cylinder casting square,” Wes Heinz, WMSR CEO, said. “That is what the repair is going to achieve. All the work has been done in house, which is a good thing.”
Anticipation to have Maryland Thunder on the tracks had mounted in late 2021. A successful test run was done in that fall and No. 1309 was utilized that December for Polar Express excursions.
“Before, we were under so much pressure to get it out so people could see it ride,” Heinz said. “The piston rods was one of the sections we did not (refurbish) during the initial rebuild. We ran it 180 days last year.
“As we were running it we could tell that it was not up to where we wanted to be. So we decided to take it out and do the work. We are actually getting ready to have our annual inspection with the FRA (Federal Railroad Administration). The plan is to get it back out in the second week of August.”
Heinz said the timing for the maintenance was scheduled for the mid-summer, which, given the heat, is the slowest time for the WMSR.
“We are trying to narrow the window down and do it during the hottest part of the summer and it’s working out OK,” he said. “That keeps us free and clear through the fall, winter and early spring when we really want to have it out showing it off for people.
“So for long-term maintenance it made good sense. Our busiest time to run the steam engine is not in the summer. It actually starts approaching the first of September.”
Heinz said the WMSR will carry more than 50,000 passengers from September through December for excursions such as Moonlight on the Mountains, dinner trains, Fall Foilage Express, Pumpkin Patch Limited, Murder Mystery Train and the Polar Express Christmas special.
“The truth is we have grown so much in ridership we don’t have to rely on it to provide the big punch, which is good. So that means we can run No. 1309 strategically,” Heinz said.
Heinz said the WMSR is still operating a normal schedule using diesel engines to pull the train.
“I’d like to run No. 1309 all the time,” he said. “Nothing excites me more than having it out where we can show it off. But we want to make sure that we use it in a way that is sustainable for the future.”
