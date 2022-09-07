CUMBERLAND — A 31-year city woman was jailed without bond Wednesday after Cumberland Police said she threatened a man with a knife while walking on Frederick Street on Monday.
Crystal Nicole Rymer allegedly pulled the knife on the man during an argument. A struggle ensued and the victim, who was able to disarm Rymer, suffered minor injuries, police said.
Rymer, who was arrested Tuesday, was charged with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment and possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, police said.
