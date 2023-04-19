CUMBERLAND — A city woman was arrested Tuesday after Cumberland Police said she broke into a home in the 600 block of Fairview Avenue.
Candice Larae Mallow, 42, was charged with first- and fourth-degree burglary and theft after police stopped her vehicle in the vicinity of the incident that occurred at 12:20 a.m.
Items allegedly taken in the theft were observed with Mallow in the vehicle, police said.
She was released after posting $1,000 bond set by a district court commissioner.
