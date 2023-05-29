CUMBERLAND — A city woman was arrested late Sunday after she allegedly attempted to strangle the driver she was riding with on Virginia Avenue, Cumberland Police said.
Tionnea Marie Bailey, 23, was charged with first- and second-degree assault and two counts of reckless endangerment following the 11:11 p.m. incident.
Police said a patrolling officer noticed a vehicle stopped in the roadway with two women arguing. It was determined that Bailey assaulted the driver, who told police she almost struck another vehicle.
Bailey was released after posting $5,000 bond, pending trial in district court.
