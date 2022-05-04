CUMBERLAND — A Frostburg woman was charged with malicious burning after she allegedly ignited a pile of wood fencing Monday, all because she thought centipedes she saw in the wood might eat her dog, state fire investigators said.
If convicted, Darlene D. Szlama, 63, faces up to 18 months in jail or a $500 fine, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.
The 4 p.m. fire Monday at 189 E. Main St. involved fencing that belonged to Szlama's landlord.
"Szlama told investigators she had asked her landlord multiple times to remove the wood and that before the fire, her dog's leash got caught on it, exposing a nail," the fire marshal's said in a statement. "She stated she hammered the nail back in with a rock when she saw the centipede. She then described how she set the fire."
