BARNUM, W.Va. — A woman who fell from a canoe in the North Branch Potomac River Sunday near the Jennings Randolph Lake Dam was reportedly rescued about a quarter-mile downstream, according to emergency radio transmissions.
Four people were reportedly in the canoe that tipped over at the Barnum campground around 11:30 a.m. Three of those made it to shore and the victim, who was reportedly wearing a safety vest and helmet, continued down the swift-moving river.
The unidentified victim was reported out of the river just before noon. First responders brought her across the river by boat where she was taken by ambulance to Maryland State Police Trooper 5 helicopter for transport to UPMC Western Maryland. Her condition was not available.
Swift water rescue teams from Mineral, Allegany and Garrett counties responded along with Maryland Natural Resources Police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.