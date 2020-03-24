GRANTSVILLE — One person was killed and a second taken to UPMC Western Maryland following a single-vehicle accident Tuesday morning on westbound Interstate 68, according to Maryland State Police.
The identity of the victim, a female Maryland resident, was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
The crash reportedly occurred at 9:20 a.m. in the area of the 19-mile marker, police said. It remains under investigation.
Grantsville and Salisbury volunteer fire departments, Bittinger ambulance and Northern Garrett Rescue Squad also responded to the scene, according to the Garrett County 911 emergency center.
Maryland State Police Trooper 5 medevac helicopter was requested but was prevented from responding due to weather conditions, according to an official at the Trooper 5 hangar.
