CLARYSVILLE — First responders were called to the Clarysville bridge on Interstate 68 Sunday afternoon after a woman reportedly jumped to her death.
"Units were dispatched to the area of Vale Summit Road, under the Clarysville bridge where a victim had been spotted by Maryland State Police after she likely fell from the bridge, " Lt. Todd Bowman, public information officer for the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services said. "Foul play is not suspected in the incident."
Access to the victim was made difficult due to the incline and excessive vegetation, Bowman said.
"A crew was able to access the victim from a path under the bridge and determined that she was deceased," Bowman said.
Firefighters from Frostburg, LaVale and Westernport responded along with EMS units from the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services' Frostburg and LaVale stations.
"Our special operations rope rescue technicians used a system of ropes and rigging to remove the victim," Bowman said.
Units were dispatched at 3:41 p.m. and remained on the scene until approximately 6:30 p.m., Bowman said.
The incident remains under investigation by Maryland State Police.
