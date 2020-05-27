CUMBERLAND — A multi-county response aided in locating a woman that became stranded on an island in the Potomac River late Tuesday evening, according to Department of Emergency Services officials.
“Allegany County Special Operations teams along with local fire and EMS units were dispatched at 10:30 p.m. for a reported water rescue,” DES Lt. Todd Bowman said. “Crews accessed the canal and river from 11655 Mikes Lane in Mexico Farms.”
Callers indicated two people on the Maryland side of the river with no injuries, however a third, approximately 22-year-old female was stranded on an island in the middle of the river, Bowman said.
“The first arriving units were initially able to call out to the victim and received a verbal response,” Bowman said. “That communication was lost shortly after their arrival.”
Maryland State Police Trooper 5 helicopter was requested to assist with a search of the area.
Wiley Ford and Ridgeley volunteer firefighters searched the riverbank on the West Virginia side and located the woman.
The incident lasted approximately one hour.
Units from the Allegany County Special Operations, District 16, LaVale, Bowling Green, Cresaptown and Barton volunteer fire departments responded to the incident. Ambulances from District 16, Allegany County Department of Emergency Services and an EMS supervisor responded.
Maryland State Police and Maryland Natural Resource Police were also on the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.